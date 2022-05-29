'Simply Amazing': Circleville Couple Claims $3M Lottery Prize

A couple has claimed a $3,000,000 New York Lottery prize.

Hudson Valley residents Mark and Theresa Stewart, of Circleville in Orange County, claimed the top prize from New York Lottery's Electric 10X scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Thursday, May 26.

"This is simply amazing," Mark told NY Lottery after claiming the prize.

The couple chose to split the annuity evenly, and each received an initial payment of $48,825 after required withholdings. They will continue to receive annual payments through 2041, the lottery said.

The ticket was purchased at Crystal Run Sunoco, which is located at 2 Ben Gillman Way in Middletown, NY Lottery said.

