Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Return to your home site

Menu

North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Nearby Sites

  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Breaking News: Suspect Caught After Woman Stabbed To Death In Area, Police Say
News

'Simply Amazing': Circleville Couple Claims $3M Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Mark and Theresa Stewart
Mark and Theresa Stewart Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A couple has claimed a $3,000,000 New York Lottery prize.

Hudson Valley residents Mark and Theresa Stewart, of Circleville in Orange County, claimed the top prize from New York Lottery's Electric 10X scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Thursday, May 26.

"This is simply amazing," Mark told NY Lottery after claiming the prize.

The couple chose to split the annuity evenly, and each received an initial payment of $48,825 after required withholdings. They will continue to receive annual payments through 2041, the lottery said. 

The ticket was purchased at Crystal Run Sunoco, which is located at 2 Ben Gillman Way in Middletown, NY Lottery said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.