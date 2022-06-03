Police ID Man Killed After Vehicle Crashes Over Guide Rail In Cornwall

Police in the region have identified the 23-year-old motorcyclist who fell to his death after crashing in Orange County.

According to the Cornwall Police Department, Bronx resident Imanol Jimenez crashed on Route 218 in Cornwall north of the Highpoint lookout on Wednesday, June 1.

Jimenez had turned 23 on the day he plummeted hundreds of feet to his death in Orange County, Cornwall Police Chief Todd Hazard said.

The department received a 911 call shortly before 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1 after Jimenez crashed over the stone wall guide rail and fell to his death.

Members of the Cornwall Police Department and New York State Police troopers responded to the base of the mountain alongside the Hudson River, where they found the motorcyclist, a New York City resident, approximately a mile north of the Cornwall Yacht Club.

Speed and driver inexperience were reportedly contributing factors in the crash, authorities said.

Following the crash, a GoFundMe fundraising campaign was started for Jimenez, which can be found here.

"They say that only in death you really hear what people think of you," organizers of the campaign said. "Well so many riders in our community knew about Imanol Jimenez. From close friends to just-have-met-him-friends—remember Imanol for his excitement, energy, love for riding, quickness to help, being dorky but lovable, his infectious laugh, his innocence, his welcoming ambience, and most of all his friendship.

"We’ll miss you Imanol and we’ll never forget that smile or that laugh in the communicator."

No services or funeral date has been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.