Orange County Woman Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Lydia Rios
Lydia Rios Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Hudson Valley woman has claimed a $1 million New York Lottery prize.

Lydia Rios, of Orange County, claimed the second prize from the lottery's Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 4, according to an announcement from the New York Lottery on Wednesday, March 9.

The New Windsor resident received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings.

Rios told NY Lottery that she plans "to be smart with the money."

The ticket was purchased at Blooming Grove Gas & Mart, which is located at 800 Blooming Grove Turnpike in New Windsor, NY Lottery reported.

