North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
News

Newburgh Man Found Shot In Groin, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley man was shot in the groin after police responded to a Shotspotter alert.

The incident took place in Orange County in the City of Newburgh around 5:40 p.m., Monday, June 6.

The unidentified man was shot in the area of 69 South St., in the parking lot of the Varick Homes Condominium Complex, said city of Newburgh Police.

The 18-year-old Newburgh resident was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital via private vehicle, police said.

He was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment but is in stable condition at this time, they added.

Police are looking for any witnesses who may been in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845- 569-7509. 

Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

