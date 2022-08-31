Middletown Woman Sentenced For Seriously Assaulting Infant Granddaughter

A Hudson Valley grandmother has been sentenced to prison for seriously assaulting her 7-month-old granddaughter leaving her blind and with brain damage.

Orange County resident Kimberly Bennett, age 46, of Middletown, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years post-release supervision on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, Benner pled guilty to assault which occurred on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Bennett’s home in the City of Middletown, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

The attack resulted in the child suffering serious physical injury including damage to her brain and eyes, and rendered the child blind, Hoovler said.

On Feb. 22, 2020, City of Middletown Police and ambulance personnel responded to Bennett’s residence and found the baby unresponsive and exhibiting facial bruising, the DA's Office said.

A joint investigation was conducted by thed Middletown Police Department and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, with assistance from the state police.

The results were presented to an Orange County grand jury which indicted Bennett on charges including assault.

Bennett was arrested by the City of Middletown Police Department.

“There is no excuse for inflicting these types of injuries on a helpless infant,” said Hoovler. “It is even more unthinkable that these injuries could have been inflicted by the person who was primarily responsible for this child’s wellbeing."

