Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Return to your home site

Menu

North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Nearby Sites

  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Breaking News: 19-Year-Old Sentenced For Fatal Shooting At Apartment Building In Area
News

Man Drowns At Bear Mountain State Park In Town Of Highlands

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Bear Mountain State Park
Bear Mountain State Park Photo Credit: parks.ny.gov

A hiker who was lost in Bear Mountain State Park was found drowned in a creek.

The incident was reported in the Orange County section of the park in the town of Highlands around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, state police and state park police responded to Bear Mountain State Park in the town of Highlands for a report of a missing hiker. 

An investigation revealed that the lost hiker, identified as Westchester County resident Omar Benitez, age 23, from White Plains, was hiking with two friends when he became separated from them, Nevel said.

Troopers and park police along with their bloodhound searched the area until 2:45 a.m. with negative results, he added.

The search resumed on Wednesday, Aug. 10, using drones, the state police underwater recovery unit, and the special operations unit.

Benitez’s body was located around 10 a.m. in Popolopen Creek, Nevel said.

An additional investigation revealed that Benitez slipped and fell into the water. 

There were no signs of foul play. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.