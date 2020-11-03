Man Cited For Holding Trump Event Without Permit In Area

A man was cited by police after hosting a large gathering of more than 1,000 at a President Donald Trump re-election event without a permit or insurance.

Paul J. Senecal, 36, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested in Ulster County by the town of Saugerties Police during the gathering on Sunday, Nov. 1, said Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

According to Sinagra, Senecal promoted and held a mass gathering involving 1,000 plus participants at the Cantine Memorial Complex, without first obtaining a facility's user permit or liability insurance for conducting the event.

Senecal was processed at the scene and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

