Man Admits To Murder Of 21-Year-Old Woman In New Windsor

Kathy Reakes
An Orange County man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a 21-year-old woman.
An Orange County man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a 21-year-old woman. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A Hudson Valley man has pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in connection with the shooting death of a young woman.

Orange County resident, Carlos Rivera, age 49, of Newburgh, made the plea on Monday, May 2 for the murder which took place in New Windsor in December 2019.

During the incident, Chelsea Debidi, age 21, of Walden, was killed at the Knox Village Apartments in New Windsor at the home of her 20-year-old boyfriend’s family, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

The boyfriend was also shot and seriously injured, the DA's office said.

Rivera was charged along with Cornelius Stubbs, age 48, also of Newburgh, who allegedly was attempting to shoot his ex-girlfriend with whom he has a child and by mistake, Debidi was shot, officials said at the time of the event.

Rivera’s plea came during the jury selection phase of the trial against the two men, the DA's office said.

The District Attorney’s Office will continue the prosecution of Stubbs at trial.

