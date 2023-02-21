It's The Tappan Zee: Orange County Democrat Leading Charge To Change Name

A Hudson Valley Democrat has jumped on board with Republicans by sponsoring a bill to change the official name of the nearly 70-year-old bridge linking Westchester and Rockland counties to the Tappan Zee Bridge.

The bridge's official name was changed to the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge during the governorship of his son, Andrew Cuomo, though it still universally remains known as the Tappan Zee Bridge.

State Sen. James Skoufis, whose 42nd District represents much of northern Orange County, is sponsoring the three-year-old bill that was once championed by former Republican State Sen. Mike Martucci.

In 2017, Andrew Cuomo inserted a proposal to rename the bridge after his father into a larger bill without seeking any feedback or public discourse, said Skoufish.

"The renaming has stuck in the craw of Hudson Valley residents ever since," he added.

One social media follower of Skoufish, Eleanor Varian, had this to say: "It never should have been changed..done in a sneaky manner..the people were never consulted..will always be the Tappan Zee Bridge!!!"

“The long and short of it is our former governor jammed this change down the throat of the legislature and the entire Hudson Valley,” said Skoufis. “This has been a pain point for my constituents, and I’m proud to lead the charge to return the Tappan Zee name back to its rightful place.”

The bipartisan bill was first introduced by former Martucci, who represented much of Skoufis’ new Orange County district.

Needing a new senator to introduce the legislation this year, Skoufis agreed to champion the bill in the current session.

"Let's finally correct this wrong this year," Skoufis added.

