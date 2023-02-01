Huge Brawl After HS Basketball Game In Montgomery Triggers Large Police Response

A huge brawl involving fans following a high school basketball game in the Hudson Valley triggered a large police response.

The incident took place in Orange County at Valley Central High School in the town of Montgomery around 8:10 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31.

As the game between Valley Central High School and Newburgh Free Academy ended, the fights started in the gym, said Montgomery Police Chief John Hank.

School resource officers immediately requested additional backup as Orange County 911 was overwhelmed with calls reporting the fights and some reported that someone had a weapon, the chief said.

"These reports prompted a large response from agencies to the scene," Hank said.

Some 50 officers from across the area responded to help quell the fights which lasted around 90 minutes, officials said.

Hank said no injuries were reported and an investigation found that no shots were fired and there was no verified sighting of a firearm at the scene.

One person was detained and later released pending a further investigation, Hank said.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the town of Montgomery Police at 845-457-9211 or email Det. Sgt. J. Meehan at jmeehan@townofmontgomery.com.

Montgomery Town Police were assisted by:

New York State Police

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Police from the villages of Montgomery, Walden, and Maybrook

Towns of Newburgh, Crawford, and Wallkill

The City of Newburgh Police.

Fire and EMS also responded to help with any possible injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

