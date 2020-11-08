Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Return to your home site

Menu

North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Nearby Towns

  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: COVID-19: Area Election Day Poll Worker Tests Positive
News

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increases In Positivity Rate; Latest Totals By County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Hudson Valley has seen a new increase in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under New York State's micro-cluster strategy is 3.72 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.23 percent. 

Within the focus areas, 11,672 test results were reported Saturday, Nov. 7, yielding 435 positives. 

In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 133,970 test results were reported, yielding 2,993 positives. 

Here are positivity testing rates for the last four days in the Hudson Valley:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 4: 2.4 percent
  • Thursday, Nov. 5:  2.5 percent
  • Friday, Nov. 6: 2.5 percent
  • Saturday, Nov. 7: 2.8 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

  • Westchester, 225 
  • Orange, 68
  • Rockland, 56
  • Dutchess, 51
  • Ulster, 19
  • Putnam, 11
  • Sullivan, 3

There were 18 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, with two in the Hudson Valley (in Westchester and Rockland counties) -- bringing the total to 25,947 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 1,396 (+15)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 185
  • Hospital Counties - 46
  • Number ICU - 295 (-13)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 131 (-7)
  • Total Discharges - 80,646 (+152)
  • Deaths - 18

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Orange Daily Voice!

Serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.