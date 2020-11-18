Beware Of These Utility Scams, Central Hudson Says

Central Hudson is reminding customers to be wary of identity thieves in recognition of Utility Scam Awareness Week.

The utility company launched their awareness week, held this year on the week on Nov. 16, to increase awareness of the methods that scammers often use.

“Central Hudson takes threats against our customers very seriously, so we participate in this important awareness campaign and collaborate with Utilities United Against Scams to help customers avoid becoming victimized,” said Charles A. Freni, President and C.E.O. of Central Hudson.

Sixty percent of all utility scams, according to Freni, are perpetrated against business owners rather than homeowners.

According to the utility, scammers often threaten to disconnect customers' utility services, posing as Central Hudson or other utility employees, unless the victim makes an immediate payment via a prepaid card or another non-traceable payment method.

Central Hudson, said company officials, would never request payment in this way.

Central Hudson said they typically report between 2 and 5 scams to the Utilities United Against Scams per week. UUAS is a coalition of 140 electric, natural gas and water companies, has reportedly taken 9,500 toll-free phone numbers used to scam victims out of operation.

Central Hudson customers who think that they have been called by scammers are asked to report the phone numbers of the callers to the company. Then, Central Hudson will work with UUAS to have the scam number deactivated.

At times, more sophisticated scammers will reportedly "spoof" Central Hudson's phone number.

“If ever in doubt, hang up the phone and call Central Hudson to verify or report the incident at 845-452-2700,” said Freni, who noted that scammers often provide fraudulent call back numbers.

Customers can also note license plates or email addresses of individuals who claim to work for Central Hudson, and report the incident to their local police department.

Potential scams to watch out for, according to Central Hudson, are:

Callers providing phony account routing numbers to pay utility bills, receive a credit or to obtain federal assistance

Scammers calling and demanding a separate payment to replace or install a utility-related meter or device

Callers claiming that a customer has overpaid their utility bill, requesting the victim's bank account information or credit card number to wire a refund

Scammers contacting potential victims via text message

Emails that resemble utility bills, potentially featuring the Central Hudson or another utility company's logo and color scheme

Never purchase a prepaid card to pay a utility company or to avoid service disconnection-Central Hudson will never request a payment via a prepaid card

Hang up the phone or delete the email or shut the door when threatened with disconnection of shut off of service if this was the first or only notification--Central Hudson always gives advance notice in these circumstances

When in doubt, call Central Hudson for certification at 845-452-2700 rather than the phone number that a caller provides

To avoid being scammed, customers are encouraged to:

"Central Hudson follows all regulations in communicating with customers about their accounts," said Freni. "Employees and authorized contractors drive marked vehicles and carry photo identification, and will always display it upon request. If there is ever any doubt about the authenticity of a contact, whether in person, on line or by phone, customers should call Central Hudson for confirmation."

More information on scam prevention can be found here and here.

