Area HS Varsity Coach Charged With Sexual Abuse For Alleged Relationship With Player

Kathy Reakes
The head varsity field hockey coach at Kingston High School has been charged with allegedly having a sexual affair with a student.
The head varsity field hockey coach at Kingston High School has been charged with allegedly having a sexual affair with a student. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An area high school varsity coach has been charged with engaging “in an inappropriate relationship” with a 16-year-old girl.

Erin Koonz, of Kingston, was arrested on Friday, June 12, by investigators from the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center, reported the Ulster District Attorney's Office.

The investigation into Koonz, 29, who was employed as head varsity field hockey coach at Kingston High School began in March after receiving a report of the inappropriate relationship with the 16-year-old, the advocacy center said.

The investigation revealed that during the month of February, Koonz and the juvenile female had engaged in illegal contact, they added.

Koonz was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and sexual abuse.

She was released with an appearance ticket, returnable to the Town of Ulster Court on a later date.

The center is staffed by numerous law enforcement and social services agencies.

Any information or questions may be referred to the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center at 845-334-5155.

