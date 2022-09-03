Contact Us
$2M NY Lottery Ticket Sold At Store In Newburgh

Joe Lombardi
Mega Millions
Mega Millions Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New York Lottery ticket worth $2 million was sold at a store in the Hudson Valley.

The second-prize Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Orange County at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, located at 59 N. Plank Rd., the NY Lottery announced Saturday morning, Sept. 3.

There were no first-place winners in the $169,000,000 jackpot.

The Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Sept. 2 were 39, 40, 52, 60, and 67, and the Mega Ball was 20. The Megaplier was 2X.

