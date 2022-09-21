2 Sentenced For Murder Of New Windsor College Student

Two men have been sentenced to prison for the brutal murder of a college student in Hudson Valley.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced that on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Cornelius Stubbs, age 51, and Carlos Rivera, age 49, both of Newburgh, for the murder of a 21-year-old college student.

At the time of sentencing, more than 40 friends and family members of the victim, Chelsea Debidin of Walden, were present, as well as numerous members of law enforcement representing the town of New Windsor Police and the New York State Police.

The charges in the case stem from the September 2019 shooting death of Debidin inside a New Windsor apartment, said the DA's Office

Debidin was in the apartment visiting her boyfriend, who is the brother of the mother of one of Stubbs’ children, New Windsor Police said at the time of the murder.

The indictment also charged Stubbs with a pattern of harassment of that same mother, as well as her family.

At trial, Stubbs was convicted for having broken into the brother’s New Windsor apartment, shooting the brother, and fatally shooting his girlfriend. The brother was seriously injured in the attack, police said.

“By their vile, heinous, and incorrigible actions, these defendants deserve every single day of the sentences that were imposed,” said Hoovler.

Stubbs was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 25 years to a life sentence to run consecutively to the life in prison sentence.

Rivera, who helped Stubbs, was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Orange and receive free news updates.