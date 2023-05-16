Newburgh 38-Year-Old Nabbed For DWI Twice In 3 Hours: Police

The first stop took place in Orange County around 4:15 a.m., Sunday, May 14 when troopers from the Montgomery barracks observed Tito Vinza-Vinza, age 38, of the city of Newburgh, drifting into the opposite lane.

During the stop, Vinza-Vinza, who was driving a gray 2007 Ford F150 east on Broadway, refused to provide a blood alcohol content test when troopers determined he was driving under the influence of alcohol, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

He was charged with DWI and issued an appearance ticket returnable to the City of Newburgh Court on Friday, June 23.

Three hours later around 7 a.m., troopers spotted the same pickup truck traveling on First Street in the city of Newburgh in violation of traffic laws, Nevel said.

The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified the operator as Vinza-Vinza.

While speaking with troopers, it was determined that he was impaired by alcohol, and he was arrested again, Nevel said.

Nevel said Vinza-Vinza had a BAC of .09 percent.

He was released again on an appearance ticket returnable to the City of Newburgh Court on Friday, June 23.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Orange and receive free news updates.