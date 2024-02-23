New Windsor Man Accused Of Taking Money For Town Of Newburgh Home Improvements He Never Did

Orange County resident Gary Maldonado, age 42, of New Windsor, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 21, by the multi-agency Orange County White Collar Crime Task Force

As alleged in charges filed in court, Maldonado induced two separate victims into giving him money for home improvement projects in the town of Newburgh.

Maldonado failed to perform the work promised and did not refund the victims their money when asked to do so, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

He also knowingly filed a fraudulent Certificate of Liability Insurance with the Town of Newburgh Building Department, the DA's Office said.

“Contractor fraud leaves those victims who trust these unscrupulous workers without significant sums of money or the work they bargained for,” said District Attorney David M. Hoovler. “While these ill-gotten gains might appear to be easy money to the offenders, these are serious crimes.”

Maldonado was charged with:

Grand larceny

Scheme to defraud

Offering a false instrument for filing

As the charge was not bail-eligible, Maldonado was released with an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Newburgh court on a later date.

