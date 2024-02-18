New Winter Storm Brewing For Northeast After Dry Stretch: Here's Latest Update

There won't be any similar surprises over the next several days, but a new winter storm is brewing for the end of the week.

Look for sunny skies on Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 19, and Tuesday, Feb. 20 with a high temperature in the mid- to upper 30s both days, and wind-chill values about 10 degrees cold.

It won't be as cold on Wednesday, Feb. 21, with the high temperature around 40 degrees and sunny skies.

Thursday, Feb. 22 will be partly sunny during the day with a high temperature managing to reach the low 40s farthest south.

Clouds will increase Thursday night in advance of the storm on Friday, Feb. 23.

Current models show a chance for a mix of rain, sleet, and snow from overnight Thursday into early afternoon Friday before the temperature rises into the low 40s.

There's uncertainty surrounding the track, timing, strength, and range in temperatures.

