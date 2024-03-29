Missing New Windsor Hiker Found With Serious Injuries

The incident occurred in Orange County around 11:40 a.m., Thursday, March 28 in New Windsor in the area of San Giacomo Park at 402 Union Ave.

According to Chief Daniel Valeri of the New Windsor Police, officers responded to the park for a report of a missing hiker.

Family members reported that Stephen Cobb, age 60, of New Windsor, had gone for a hike with his dog earlier in the morning and had not returned. When they went to check on him, they located his vehicle at the park but were unable to locate Cobb, Valeri said.

Officers searched the area of Snake Hill and were assisted by the New York State Police Aviation Unit. At about 1:40 p.m. a state police helicopter spotted Cobb who appeared to be injured, the chief said.

They directed officers on the ground to Cobb's location near Little Britain Road.

Officers located Cobb and his dog and learned that he had been struck by a falling tree and was unable to walk.

New Windsor Police were assisted by New Windsor EMS medics in extricating Cobb from the woods to an awaiting ambulance.

He was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh where he was treated for his injuries including broken ribs, punctured lungs, and a fractured pelvis. Cobb is in stable condition.

