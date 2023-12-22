Man Convicted Of Assaulting Woman Who Stabbed Him In Self-Defense In Middletown

Orange County resident Brian Powell of Newburgh, age 50, was convicted on charges related to an assault that happened in Middletown in January 2023.

According to officials, on Saturday, Jan. 7, the woman who was assaulted went to an apartment in Middletown with an acquaintance. Inside this apartment were Powell and other people whom the victim did not know, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Thursday, Dec. 21.

When the victim's acquaintance left the apartment, Powell began making advances toward her, causing her to try to leave the residence. However, Powell began assaulting her by punching her in the face several times, injuring her and causing her to bleed significantly, according to Orange County officials.

The woman then tried to flee the second-story apartment by jumping out of a window, but Powell told her she could not leave and stopped her. The victim was eventually able to grab a knife from the kitchen and stab Powell, who stopped attacking her at this point.

Another person inside the apartment called the police, who responded and gave medical aid to both Powell and the victim. Powell was later arrested by Middletown Police following an investigation.

After a three-day jury trial, Powell was convicted of third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful imprisonment on Friday, Dec. 15. He now faces up to one year in Orange County Jail on each count when he is sentenced on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

After the jury rendered its verdict, Powell was remanded without bail.

Hoovler commended the victim for her efforts in helping Powell face justice for his actions.

"But for the victim’s bravery on the night of the assault and through her testimony in court, this violent offender would not have been held accountable,” Hoovler said, adding, "No one deserves to be attacked without provocation and, thankfully, the victim was able to recover from the injuries she sustained as a result of the defendant’s actions."

