Man Busted With Gun In Pants, Driving Drunk During Newburgh Stop, State Police Say

Ulster County resident Jason Lynch, age 44, of the town of Lloyd, was stopped around 1:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 4 in a 2014 Lexus IS in the city of Newburgh.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, while troopers were speaking to Lynch, they learned that his license was suspended, and he seemed to be impaired by alcohol.

Troopers later determined that he was impaired by alcohol, and he was arrested. While being taken into custody, troopers located a loaded Desert Eagle .357 in the front of his pants, Nevel said.

Lynch was charged with:

DWI with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent

Criminal possession of a loaded weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

He was arraigned before Blooming Grove Town Justice and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash/$20,000 bond/$30,000 insurance bond.

