Casting Call For Baby Boomers To Appear In Drama Filming In Orange County

Kathy Reakes
Peacock is looking for extras to perform in its upcoming series Poker Face that is filming in the Hudson Valley.
Peacock is looking for extras to perform in its upcoming series Poker Face that is filming in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Hudson Valley Film Commission

Baby boomers who have the acting bug biting now have a chance to get their foot in the door with a part as an extra in a new Peacock series.

The upcoming series, "Poker Face," is filming in Orange and Dutchess counties, with a home base in Newburgh, the Dutchess County Film Commission said.

They are currently seeking Hudson Valley locals or paid work as extras, the commission said.

Parts include: 

  • Men and Women (50s-70s) to portray dinner theater patrons between Friday, June 17 to Thursday, June 23.
  • Men and Women (60+) to portray retirement home residents between Monday, June 27 to Saturday, July 9.

Developed by Rian Johnson, the series is a case-of-the-week mystery drama starring Natasha Lyonne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Adrien Brody, and a host of others. It will air on the NBC Peacock channel. 

Anyone interested should email pokerface@gwcnyc.com.

Note: The subject line should say "Hudson Valley Dinner Theatergoer" or "Hudson Valley Retirement Home Resident"

In the email, include:

  • Your Name
  • Phone number
  • Confirm whether you are non-union or SAG-AFTRA
  • A current non-professional photo. A selfie is fine.

Participation will require a COVID test before filming in Newburgh. 

You can also register at www.gwci.app/talent.

