$50K Powerball Ticket Sold In Newburgh

It's not just another day for one lucky Hudson Valley Powerball player who walked away with a $50,000 third prize.

A New York Lottery spokesman said five tickets won the third-place prize including one in Orange County in Newburgh.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Jan. 18 Powerball are 6-15-22-42-47 and the Powerball is 26.

The winning ticket, which matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball, was purchased at the Smokes for Less store on Plank Road in Newburgh.

No word yet on who the winner is.

The other tickets were sold in Hempstead, Manhattan, Hewlett, and Kings Park, the spokesman said.

With no big winner, lottery officials said the Powerball jackpot has climbed to $473 million for the Saturday, Jan. 21 drawing.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

