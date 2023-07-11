Goshen-Based Company Issues Recall For Potato Product

Hudson Valley-baed MilMar Food Group LLC, located in Orange County in the village of Goshen, is recalling 1200 units of Spring Valley Potato Blintzes, because they may contain undeclared milk.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life threatening allergis reaction if they consume these products, the FDA said in announcing the recall.

Spring Valley Potato Blintzes were shipped to distributors and retailers in New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Florida, and were shipped between the dates of Thursday, June 1, 2023 and Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

A voluntary recall was initiated after it was discovered through a consumer complaint that product containing milk was potentially packed into packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk, the FDA said.

Subsequent investigation revealed that the potential problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s packing processes.

Cartons are 13oz net weight and contain six individual blintzes. The affected lot is 1513MMR7831RE (which can be found on the top of the carton) and the UPC is 813801 00321 on back of carton.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who may have purchased this product can contact MilMar at 845-294-5400 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, or email at info@milmarfood.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Orange and receive free news updates.