Breaking News: Snow, Ice Now Expected During Strong Storm Ushering In New Year
Business

New Pizzeria In Area To Ring In New Year

Christina Coulter
Brickyard Pizza will open on the weekend of Saturday, Jan. 2. Photo Credit: Facebook/Ulster Eateries United

Replacing Hungry Bambino's in Saugerties' Simmons Plaza, Brickyard Pizza will open at the start of 2021, offering both the beloved pies of the previous eatery and their own new menu items. 

Like Hungry Bambino's, Brickyard Pizza intends to include vegan pizzas among their offerings and will offer delivery as well as pick up and dine-in service. 

Owner Danielle Lukaszewski, who purchased the establishment with her boyfriend, said that the pair have been training under the previous restaurant's owners to learn their recipes, and that they intend to open on the weekend of Saturday, Jan. 2.

"The store is currently closed for some renovating and remodeling, and we are shooting to open next weekend as Brickyard Pizza, named for the many brickyards formerly located on the Hudson River," wrote Lukaszewski on the Ulster Eateries United Facebook page. "We are looking forward to serving you!"

The restaurant will sell hot and cold subs, Italian entrees, burgers, salads and wraps alongside an extensive menu of specialty pizza pies. 

