Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Counterfeit Batteries Sold By NY Company To Defense Dept. Caused Military Equip. Failures: Feds
Business

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Newburgh As Monday's Jackpot Hits New Record $1.9B

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, where a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold for the second straight drawing.
Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, where a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold for the second straight drawing. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Powerball

Powerball’s lottery jackpot has soared to a new record $1.9 billion after there was no first-place winner in the drawing held late Saturday night, Nov. 5.

The winning numbers for the $1.6 billion jackpot on Saturday were 28-45-53-56-69, and the Powerball was 20. 

There were 16 winners matching the five white balls for $1,000,000 nationally in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and South Dakota.

In New York, the $1 million winning ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley at Smokes 4 Less at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh. 

That's the same store where a second-place $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold for the Wednesday, Nov. 2 drawing.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday night, Nov. 7. Drawings are at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

to follow Daily Voice North Orange and receive free news updates.