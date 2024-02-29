$90K Fraud: Wallkill Woman Sentenced For Insurance Scam

Orange County resident Shirley Bowens, age 50, received her sentence of two to six years in prison on Tuesday, Feb. 27, the county’s district attorney announced.

From 2019 to 2021, the town of Wallkill resident submitted fake bills to her insurance company, claiming that she and members of her family had been hospitalized and gotten various treatments.

According to her pleadings, these treatments and visits were all fictitious. In all, Bowens, who had prior experience in medical billing, had stolen around $90,000 from her insurance company.

“While the defendant might have hoped for easy money,” said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, “instead the dedicated investigators who are part of the Orange County White Collar Crime Task Force identified her criminal actions and ensured that she was held accountable.”

Bowens had previously pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny.

