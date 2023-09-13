37-Year-Old Man Found Stabbed Outside Newburgh Hospital Dies, Police Say

The incident took place in Orange County in the city of Newburgh late Tuesday, Sept. 12.

According to Mike Neppl, spokesman for the city of Newburgh, police were at St. Luke’s Hospital for a separate incident when they located a 37-year-old male outside of the emergency room entrance with a stab wound.

Officers immediately provided treatment and escorted the man inside of the emergency room where he died from his injuries a short time later, Neppl said.

A crime scene was located on Lutheran Street in the area of Van Ness Street.

At this time, police are not identifying the victim pending notification of the next of kin.

Detectives are investigating this incident and are requesting anyone who may have information contact the Detective Division at 845-569-7509.

All calls will be kept confidential.

