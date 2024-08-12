$100,000 Powerball Lottery Ticket Sold In Newburgh

New York Lottery officials said the ticket was sold in Orange County for the Aug. 10 game at the Smokes 4 Less Store on Plank Road in Newburgh.

To win the $100,000, the player picketed four correct numbers and the Powerplay ball.

The winning numbers were 9-24-33-64-69 with a Powerplay ball of 9.

There is no news yet on who the winner is.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69, and the Powerball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

When purchased, the Power Play option allows players to multiply non-jackpot prizes up to 10 times.

The Powerball drawing is held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

