A Few Clouds 85°

SHARE

Woman Stabs Man In Chest During Knife Fight At Plaza In Mount Vernon: Officials

A 33-year-old woman faces numerous charges after allegedly stabbing a man near a public plaza in Westchester. 

The stabbing happened in Mount Vernon in the area of Petrillo Plaza on East Prospect Avenue.
The stabbing happened in Mount Vernon in the area of Petrillo Plaza on East Prospect Avenue. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Thursday, June 1 around 7:45 p.m., when Mount Vernon Police were sent to the area of Petrillo Plaza on East Prospect Avenue after receiving a report of a fight involving a knife, according to the city's Director of Communications Timothy Allen. 

After arriving at the scene, officers found a 39-year-old man profusely bleeding from stab wounds to his chest and began rendering medical aid to him. The victim was then transported to Jacobi Medical Center, where he is now listed in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery. 

Shortly after the stabbing was reported, police were able to locate a suspect, identified as 33-year-old Lovette Justice of Mount Vernon. 

Justice was taken to the Mount Vernon Police Department Jail and is expected to be arraigned on Friday, June 2 on the following charges: 

  • Second-degree attempted murder;
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon; 
  • First-degree attempted assault; 
  • Second-degree assault.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call the MVPD Detective Division at  914-665-2510 or text a tip and “MVPD” to 847411. 

to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE