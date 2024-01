The third-prize-winning Powerball ticket, which was worth $50,000 was sold in Mount Vernon for the drawing on Saturday, Dec. 30, New York Lottery officials announced.

The ticket was bought at Chestnut Market located at 215 West 1st St., officials said.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 10 11 26 27 34 with a Powerball number of 07.

