Victim Critically Injured In Stabbing On Street In Mount Vernon: Suspect In Custody

A man was hospitalized in critical condition following a stabbing that happened on a street in Westchester, officials announced.

The stabbing happened on Lorraine Avenue in Mount Vernon, officials said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Read More Stories

The incident happened in Mount Vernon on Lorraine Avenue, where a male victim was found with multiple stab wounds, Mount Vernon city officials announced on Friday, March 29. 

The man was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition. 

A suspect was later taken into custody in connection with the stabbing. Their name and charges have not been released. 

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to call Mount Vernon Police at  914-665-2510. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.  

