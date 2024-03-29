Victim Critically Injured In Stabbing On Street In Mount Vernon: Suspect In Custody

The incident happened in Mount Vernon on Lorraine Avenue, where a male victim was found with multiple stab wounds, Mount Vernon city officials announced on Friday, March 29.

The man was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

A suspect was later taken into custody in connection with the stabbing. Their name and charges have not been released.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to call Mount Vernon Police at 914-665-2510.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

