Update: Police Still Searching For Vehicle With Dog Inside Stolen In Mount Vernon

In an announcement on Tuesday, Feb. 20, the Mount Vernon Police Department said they are still on the lookout for a 2004 Honda Pilot with New Jersey license plate K47SSE that was taken from the 200 block of West 1st Street on Sunday, Jan. 7.

On the night of the theft, an unknown person entered the Honda while it was left running and unattended and drove off. The vehicle has not been seen since the theft and no license plate recognition systems have detected it, police said.

The dog that was inside the vehicle has also not been found since the theft.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or the dog is asked to call Mount Vernon Police at 914-665-2500 or their local police agency if outside the city.

The department also issued a warning to residents: "Please do not leave your vehicle running with the keys in it. Criminals will use any opportunity to steal."

