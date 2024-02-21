Overcast 34°

Update: Police Still Searching For Vehicle With Dog Inside Stolen In Mount Vernon

Authorities in Westchester are continuing their search for an unattended vehicle that was stolen while it had the owner's dog inside. 

Police released images of the stolen 2004 Honda Pilot and its plates (top right), the dog inside the vehicle (left), and the suspect (bottom right).&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Mount Vernon Police
In an announcement on Tuesday, Feb. 20, the Mount Vernon Police Department said they are still on the lookout for a 2004 Honda Pilot with New Jersey license plate K47SSE that was taken from the 200 block of West 1st Street on Sunday, Jan. 7. 

On the night of the theft, an unknown person entered the Honda while it was left running and unattended and drove off. The vehicle has not been seen since the theft and no license plate recognition systems have detected it, police said.

The dog that was inside the vehicle has also not been found since the theft. 

Anyone who sees the vehicle or the dog is asked to call Mount Vernon Police at 914-665-2500 or their local police agency if outside the city. 

The department also issued a warning to residents: "Please do not leave your vehicle running with the keys in it. Criminals will use any opportunity to steal."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

