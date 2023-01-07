Lane Closures To Slow Traffic On Cross County Parkway In Mount Vernon

Part of the Cross County Parkway in Westchester County will soon be affected by lane closures.

Starting on Monday, Jan. 9, and lasting through Thursday, Jan. 13, one lane of the Cross County Parkway will close in each direction in Mount Vernon at exit 9 between the northbound and southbound Hutchinson River Parkway, Department of Transportation officials said.

The closures will last from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day and will facilitate guide rail work.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down in work zones during construction.

