Shots Fired At Intersection In Mount Vernon: Police Investigating

The incident happened on Thursday, March 21 around 11:30 a.m. in Mount Vernon, when a single shot was fired at the intersection of 10th Avenue and West Third Street, according to city officials.

No injuries or property damage were reported following the gunshot, officials said.

Mount Vernon Police are now investigating the incident to determine the circumstances behind the gunshot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mount Vernon Police at 914-665-2510.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

