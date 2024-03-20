Seen Him? Man Wanted In Connection To Double-Fatal Shooting In Mount Vernon: FBI

The manhunt for an individual possibly known as "Marcos" wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting in Mount Vernon on Tuesday, March 19 was announced by FBI New York on Tuesday night.

At the time of the shooting, around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, shots were fired in the area of 137 South Fifth Ave. near the Denzel Washington School of the Arts in Mount Vernon, according to city officials.

The gunfire broke out in connection with an attempted robbery of a smoke shop at that location and involved a robbery crew of around ten people and smoke shop employees, according to a report by NBC New York.

Officers who responded to the scene of the shooting found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of these victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other was taken to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

The names of the two victims have not yet been released.

The search for "Marcos" intensified on Tuesday night at around 8:30 p.m. near Fordham University in the Bronx, when the FBI, members of the New York City Police Department, and K9 units were seen searching in the area of Hughes Avenue while carrying high-powered firearms, according to NBC New York.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of "Marcos" is asked to call FBI New York at 212-384-1000.

Click here to read the full report by NBC New York.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

