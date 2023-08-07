Mostly Cloudy 78°

Second Is Best: $1M Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At Mount Vernon Gas Station

One lucky lottery player is likely quite satisfied with coming in second place after buying a second-prize-winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million at a Westchester gas station. 

The winning Powerball ticket was bought at a store in Mount Vernon at 295 East Sanford Blvd.
The winning Powerball ticket was bought at a store in Mount Vernon at 295 East Sanford Blvd. Photo Credit: Google Maps/New York Lottery
Ben Crnic
The winning ticket, sold for the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Aug. 5, was bought at a gas station in Mount Vernon at 295 East Sanford Blvd., New York Lottery officials announced on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Although whoever bought the ticket did not win first prize, they were still lucky enough to walk away with a million more dollars than they had before. 

Powerball drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. 

