Second Is Best: $1M Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At Mount Vernon Gas Station

The winning ticket, sold for the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Aug. 5, was bought at a gas station in Mount Vernon at 295 East Sanford Blvd., New York Lottery officials announced on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Although whoever bought the ticket did not win first prize, they were still lucky enough to walk away with a million more dollars than they had before.

Powerball drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.