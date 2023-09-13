Retired Mount Vernon Police Dispatcher Dies: Had Nearly 40-Year Career With City

The Mount Vernon Police Department announced the death of retired Emergency Service Dispatcher Emma Blauvelt on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Her age was not released by the department.

Blauvelt, who worked with the department for around 40 years, was known for her knowledge of Mount Vernon and her familiarity with the city's police officers.

She always recognized the seriousness of the job that had to be completed, the department said in a social media post memorializing her.

"Emma, we started to miss you when you retired and will miss you more now, after your passing," the department added in their post.

