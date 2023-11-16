Fair 53°

Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold In Mount Vernon: Here's Where

A lucky lottery player is likely counting his blessings after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Westchester. 

<p>The winning ticket was bought at a BP gas station in Mount Vernon at 369 East 3rd St., lottery officials said.</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Flickr via Leo Reynolds
The third-prize-winning ticket was sold in Mount Vernon for the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 15, New York Lottery officials announced. 

The store that sold the ticket was revealed to have been a BP gas station (Columbus Fuel) located at 390 East 3rd St., lottery officials said.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 03 04 51 53 60 with a Powerball number of 06. 

For those wanting to try their luck, Powerball drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. 

