Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold In Mount Vernon: Here's Where

The third-prize-winning ticket was sold in Mount Vernon for the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 15, New York Lottery officials announced.

The store that sold the ticket was revealed to have been a BP gas station (Columbus Fuel) located at 390 East 3rd St., lottery officials said.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 03 04 51 53 60 with a Powerball number of 06.

For those wanting to try their luck, Powerball drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

