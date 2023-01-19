Contact Us
'Unusual' Death Of Elderly Mount Vernon Man Investigated By Police

Mount Vernon police cruiser.
Mount Vernon police cruiser. Photo Credit: Facebook/Mount Vernon Police Department

An investigation was launched into the death of an elderly Westchester County man after police discovered "unusual circumstances" related to his passing, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, just before 11 p.m., police in Mount Vernon responded to 126 Franklin Ave. after they received a report of an unresponsive man. 

After arriving at the residence, police found 79-year-old John McGhee deceased in a second-floor bedroom. While looking into his death, authorities then found odd circumstances such as some "unexplainable injuries" on McGhee's body. 

After consulting with doctors from the Westchester County Medical Examiner's Office, though, authorities determined that McGhee died from natural causes and that the injuries that had appeared suspicious were superficial and "in no way related" to McGhee's death. 

