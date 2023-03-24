Suspect On Loose After 20-Year-Old Shot Near Health Center In Mount Vernon

Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot a 20-year-old in Westchester, causing him to be hospitalized, police said.

The incident happened on Thursday, March 23 around 6:15 p.m., when police in Mount Vernon responded to the area of 107 West 4th St. for a reported shooting, where the Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center is located.

Once arriving at the scene, officers found 20-year-old Mount Vernon resident Jaheim Vassel with a gunshot wound to his leg. Vassel was then taken to Jacobi Medical Center and will likely make a full recovery, according to Mount Vernon Police.

Detectives are currently investigating the shooting and no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Mount Vernon Police at 914-665-2510 or text a tip along with MVPD to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.