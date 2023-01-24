Contact Us
Mount Vernon Daily Voice serves Mount Vernon, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 15-Year-Old Gets Years In Prison For Fatally Stabbing Mount Vernon Cheerleading Captain
Police & Fire

Son Of High-Ranking Mount Vernon Police Official Shot On Bus, Report Says

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
Mount Vernon Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard.
Mount Vernon Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard. Photo Credit: City of Mount Vernon

A high-ranking Westchester County police official's son was injured in a shooting in the Bronx, according to a report by the New York Post. 

The 17-year-old son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Lackard was shot on an MTA bus in the Soundview neighborhood of the Bronx on Saturday evening, Jan. 21, the media outlet reported. 

The shooting was allegedly part of a gang-related fight on the bus, which resulted in Lackard's son being shot in the chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover, according to the outlet. 

Three people were arrested, but their charges were later dropped, the outlet said.

Click here for the full story from the New York Post. 

to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.