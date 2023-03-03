Contact Us
Mount Vernon Daily Voice serves Mount Vernon, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: New Update: Death Of NY 14-Year-Old Samantha Humphrey Being Treated As Homicide
Police & Fire

Person Dies After Fall From Window In Mount Vernon: Police Investigating

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
The person fell out of a window in Mount Vernon at 130 Mount Vernon Ave.
The person fell out of a window in Mount Vernon at 130 Mount Vernon Ave. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

Police are investigating a death in Westchester. 

The incident happened on Friday, March 3, just before 3 p.m., when officers in Mount Vernon received a report that a person had fallen from a window at 130 Mount Vernon Ave., according to the city's police department. 

Once they arrived at the scene, officers found the person lifeless on the ground. 

Authorities currently believe that the person intentionally jumped from the window and no criminality is suspected. Still, detectives are investigating the death. 

The person's name is being withheld pending notification of family members. 

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Mount Vernon Police at 914-665-2510. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting "MVPD" and the tip to 847411. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.