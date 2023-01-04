Mount Vernon Man Drove Drunk New Year's Eve On NYC Bridge, Police Say

A man from Westchester County is charged with driving drunk on a bridge in New York City on New Year's Eve, police said.

On Saturday, Dec. 31, around 12:40 a.m., police pulled over a 2020 Dodge Durango that had violated traffic laws in the area of the Henry Hudson Parkway Bridge in the Bronx, state police announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The driver, identified as Mount Vernon resident George Greenaway, age 47, was then arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Greenaway was then taken to Manhattan Central Booking, police said.

