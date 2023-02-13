ID Released For 19-Year-Old Stabbing Victim From Mount Vernon

The name of a 19-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Westchester County has been released.

The man is identified as Mount Vernon resident Sergey Tonkovid, who was found lying on the ground in Mount Vernon in the area of North Columbus Avenue (Route 22) and East Lincoln Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 11 around 4 p.m., according to the city's Communications Director Tim Allen.

Tonkovid had suffered a single stab wound to his chest and later succumbed to his injury at Mount Vernon Hospital.

The Mount Vernon Police Department is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510. All calls will be kept confidential.

Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted by texting “MVPD” and the tip to 847411.

