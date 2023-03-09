Active Shooting Scene Under Investigation In Mount Vernon: Residents Should Avoid Area

Police are advising residents to stay away from an apartment complex in Westchester after one person was shot.

The incident happened on Thursday, March 9 in Mount Vernon in the area of the Levister Towers apartment complex at 215 South 9th Avenue, according to Mount Vernon Police.

One person was shot at the scene, Mount Vernon Director of Communications Timothy Allen said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Residents are advised to avoid the area, and anyone with information can call Mount Vernon Police at 914-665-2500 or text anonymously to 847411 starting with MVPD and then the tip.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

