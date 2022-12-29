8 People Charged After Crack Cocaine Stash Found In Mount Vernon Home: Police

An early morning raid at a home in Westchester County resulted in the arrest of eight people and the seizure of a crack cocaine stash, police said.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, around 5 a.m., police in Mount Vernon descended upon a residence at 111 South Fulton Ave. after an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine, according to an announcement by Mount Vernon Police from Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Authorities found several people inside the home along with a stash of over 130 grams of the illegal drug.

The following seven people were charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with the raid:

Jack Price, age 21, of Mount Vernon;

Patrick Pilgrim, age 32, of Mount Vernon;

Prince Scott, age 34, of Mount Vernon;

Aaliiyah Jones, age 21, of Mount Vernon;

Louise Harris, age 58, of Brooklyn;

Dominique Willis, age 36, of Mount Vernon;

Sheila Draine, age 54, of Mount Vernon.

Additionally, John Ivory, age 57, of Mount Vernon was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence, police said.

All of the suspects were arraigned in Mount Vernon City Court on Thursday, Dec. 22.

