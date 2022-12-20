Thousands Raised To Help Mount Vernon Cheerleading Team Compete In National Championship

A community is pulling together to help give a Westchester County cheerleading team the opportunity of a lifetime.

Thousands of dollars have been raised for the Mount Vernon High School Cheerleading team, which has qualified to compete in the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, according to head coach Mekiyah Knox.

To be able to compete in the championship though, which will be held from Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12, the team needs to raise money to pay for travel expenses, lodging fees, accommodations, registrations, uniform items, and meals, Knox said.

That's why she started a GoFundMe so that community members could help the team reach their most exciting competition yet.

"Our students need your support to make this opportunity become a reality!" Knox said on the GoFundMe page. She added that every student on the team has also prioritized their academics as well and is passing all of their classes.

Additionally, the team has also overcome adversity, such as experiencing "an extreme loss of their cheer sister" in April 2022, Knox said.

Knox added that she is hopeful that the competition will reward the team, and give them a chance to travel.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 20, over $3,000 had been raised out of the team's goal of $40,000.

Those wishing to donate can click here to do so.

