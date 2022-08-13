Man Sentenced For Execution-Style Murder Of 21-Year-Old In Mount Vernon

A 39-year-old man was sentenced for the execution-style murder in Westchester.

Negus Kirton was sentenced on Friday, Aug. 12 to 25 years to life in state prison following his July conviction for the 2020 murder of Michael Toro, age 21, in Mount Vernon.

Kirton, of Mount Vernon, had been found guilty in late June of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both violent felonies, after a weeklong trial,

At approximately 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Kirton chased Toro, a 21-year-old Mount Vernon resident, on Darling Avenue in Mount Vernon and shot him in the back and head, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.

Kirton then approached Toro, who was laying on the ground, and shot him again, the DA said.

Toro was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mount Vernon Police Department arrested Kirton on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, following a joint investigation.

Criminal Investigators from the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.