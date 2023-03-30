Dog Mauling Incident: Court To Decide If 'Dangerous' Pet Is Seized In Mount Vernon, Mayor Says

As public officials in Westchester await a court decision regarding an alleged dog mauling incident, they are also urging pet owners to keep their dogs leashed and trained.

The alleged incident involving a "dangerous dog" happened within the city of Mount Vernon on Tuesday, March 14, Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard announced on Wednesday, March 29.

According to Patterson-Howard, both the complainant and dog owner involved in the incident are awaiting court proceedings and a judge's decision on whether or not there is probable cause for seizing the animal or any other appropriate course of action.

The Westchester County Department of Health has been notified of the incident.

No other details regarding the incident have yet been released.

While those involved wait for the judge's decision, Mount Vernon officials are urging dog owners to make sure their pets are "adequately leashed, trained, and socialized." Anyone with any issues with wild or domestic animals is asked to call the city's Animal Warden at 914-665-2673.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

